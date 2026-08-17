Dhoot Transmission climbs on debut

Shares of Dhoot Transmission were currently trading at Rs 1,149 at 10:07 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 31.92% as compared with the issue price of Rs 871.

The stock debuted at Rs 1,193.80, marking a premium of 37.06% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 1,212.70 and a low of Rs 1,139.20. On the BSE, over 15.52 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Dhoot Transmission was subscribed 74.21 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and closed on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 829 and 871 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of 1,91,37,602 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,666.89 crore by existing shareholders BC Asia Investments XV and Mangalam Capital.

The objectives of the fresh issue included Rs 464.8 crore for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 301.77 crore for investment in certain subsidiaries, namely Dhoot Autocomponents, Dhoot Automotive Systems and Dhoot Transmission UK, Rs 150 crore for setting up a new wiring harness manufacturing plant at Shoolagiri, Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and the remaining amount for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Dhoot Transmission on Friday, 07 August 2026, raised Rs 918.26 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.54 lakh shares at Rs 871 each to 72 anchor investors.

Dhoot Transmission is an electrical and electronics (E&E) company engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for automotive and non-automotive applications. Its diversified product portfolio comprises wiring harnesses, battery packs, sensors and electronic controllers, automotive switches, terminals, connectors, and power supply cords, catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) platforms across various customer segments. Products such as side stand sensors and temperature sensors are currently under development.

In FY26, wiring harnesses accounted for 77.08% of total revenue, while other products contributed 22.92%. EV-related products comprised 24.17% of the companys total revenue during the year.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 396.65 crore and sales of Rs 4,524.96 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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