Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 38.56% to Rs 102.45 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 41.98% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.56% to Rs 102.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.12% to Rs 35.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 335.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales102.4573.94 39 335.20278.14 21 OPM %14.3410.90 -13.4613.97 - PBDT19.3312.93 49 52.1845.89 14 PBT18.0111.78 53 46.9041.34 13 NP13.029.17 42 35.9130.66 17

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

