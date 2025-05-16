Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PDS consolidated net profit declines 11.97% in the March 2025 quarter

PDS consolidated net profit declines 11.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 3525.77 crore

Net profit of PDS declined 11.97% to Rs 40.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 3525.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3215.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.78% to Rs 156.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 12577.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10372.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3525.773215.18 10 12577.9910372.65 21 OPM %3.953.53 -3.633.78 - PBDT119.6296.15 24 379.23325.82 16 PBT84.1069.74 21 268.49232.40 16 NP40.3045.78 -12 156.89144.23 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

String Metaverse reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

String Metaverse reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.91 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the March 2025 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 67.34% in the March 2025 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 67.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Melstar Information Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wanbury consolidated net profit declines 39.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Wanbury consolidated net profit declines 39.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon