Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 377.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 24.69 croreNet profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.71% to Rs 5.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 81.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content