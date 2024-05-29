Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 377.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 24.69 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.71% to Rs 5.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 81.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.24.6921.0281.5081.1810.045.3816.9811.282.071.2711.778.540.850.076.855.670.430.095.894.80