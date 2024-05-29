EIH consolidated net profit rises 164.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 741.34 croreNet profit of EIH rose 164.23% to Rs 222.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 741.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 637.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 103.16% to Rs 639.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 314.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.39% to Rs 2511.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2018.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
