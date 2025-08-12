Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 185.20 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 13.57% to Rs 52.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 185.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 178.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales185.20178.52 4 OPM %51.0631.57 -PBDT110.66105.06 5 PBT100.1894.12 6 NP52.9846.65 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content