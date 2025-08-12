Kama Holdings consolidated net profit rises 75.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.17% to Rs 3856.72 croreNet profit of Kama Holdings rose 75.96% to Rs 221.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 125.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 3856.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3500.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3856.723500.74 10 OPM %22.1717.80 -PBDT786.33534.04 47 PBT583.62346.45 68 NP221.06125.63 76
