Valiant Communications consolidated net profit rises 51.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.11% to Rs 18.32 croreNet profit of Valiant Communications rose 51.28% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 34.11% to Rs 18.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.3213.66 34 OPM %34.4431.11 -PBDT6.894.76 45 PBT6.224.15 50 NP4.723.12 51
