Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.54% to Rs 9.30 croreNet loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 51.54% to Rs 9.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.3019.19 -52 OPM %-41.8318.76 -PBDT-3.354.36 PL PBT-4.313.48 PL NP-4.152.46 PL
