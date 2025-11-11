Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 593.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.12% to Rs 438.33 croreNet profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 593.25% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.12% to Rs 438.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 250.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales438.33250.30 75 OPM %10.485.21 -PBDT36.218.90 307 PBT28.813.98 624 NP27.734.00 593
