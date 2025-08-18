Monday, August 18, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon consortium wins bid for Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation project

Dilip Buildcon consortium wins bid for Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation project

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
DBL-RAMKY CONSORTIUM has declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation (erstwhile known as Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Corporation) on Hybrid annuity model. The project entails construction of feeder from Isarda to Khura Chainpura to Bandh Baretha Bharatpur including all components with its O&M for a period of 20 years on Hybrid Annuity Model (ERCP-09-TF-8). The project cost is Rs 2952 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Vodafone Idea climbs after Q1 results

Vodafone Idea climbs after Q1 results

INR commences on positive note amid lackluster dollar overseas

INR commences on positive note amid lackluster dollar overseas

EMS gains after bagging Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

EMS gains after bagging Rs 104-cr water supply project from UP Jal Nigam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon