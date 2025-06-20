Friday, June 20, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda gains as board approves Rs 210-cr aluminium die casting plant in Maharashtra

Uno Minda gains as board approves Rs 210-cr aluminium die casting plant in Maharashtra

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Uno Minda added 2.23% after the company's board has approved the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility for aluminium die casting in Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra for Rs 210 crore.

This strategic expansion is aimed at meeting the rapidly growing demand for casting components, particularly in electric two- and fourwheelers (e-2Ws and e-4Ws).

With the accelerating shift towards electric mobility, aluminium die casting has become a critical enabler for developing lightweight and high-performance vehicle platforms. Electric vehicles (EVs) require significantly more aluminium-based structural and thermal components compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, making advanced die casting capabilities essential for EV powertrain and body applications.

 

Uno Minda's upcoming facility will play a strategic role in supporting its backward integration efforts by supplying key casting components to its planned four-wheeler EV powertrain plant. The new facility will be located in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, ensuring logistical efficiency and proximity to both the EV powertrain plant and other major OEM customers in the region.

The project entails a total planned capital investment of approximately Rs 210 crore, to be executed in a phased manner over the next five years. The investment will be funded through a balanced mix of internal accruals and debt. Phase 1 of the plant is expected to commence commercial operations by Q2 FY27.

Also Read

India vs England 1st Test Playing 11 live updates: All eyes of Team India's new XI after Kohli and Rohit's retirement

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 1st Test: Nair & Sudharsan fight for No. 3 spot?

indigo airlines, indigo

Madurai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air technical snag

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, M&M, RIL lift Sensex 700 pts, Nifty above 25,000; Nifty PSB, Realty up 2%

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt likely to study Mumbai's Dharavi model for slum redevelopment

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Sai Life Sciences up 5% amid heavy volume; 20.9 mn shares change hands

The investment underscores Uno Mindas long-term commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing, enhancing localisation, and maintaining a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving electric mobility landscape.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 7.5% year-on-year to Rs 266.21 crore in Q4 FY25, even as revenue from operations rose 19.4% to Rs 4,528.32 crore.

Uno Minda is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of advanced automotive technology and systems to OEMs. They design and manufacture over 25 categories of components and systems for vehicles across all segments (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two- and three-wheelers) catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric/hybrid vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index sees mild pull back but heads for weekly gain

Dollar index sees mild pull back but heads for weekly gain

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

One Mobikwik Systems allots Equity shares

One Mobikwik Systems allots Equity shares

JSW Infra signs MoU with KRCL for rail link to Jaigarh Port

JSW Infra signs MoU with KRCL for rail link to Jaigarh Port

Volumes spurt at Emami Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Emami Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon