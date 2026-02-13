Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honasa Consumer rises after Q3 PAT climbs 93% YoY

Honasa Consumer rises after Q3 PAT climbs 93% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Honasa Consumer gained 1.79% to Rs 304.40 after reporting a strong operational and financial performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a reported basis, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 602 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.2% YoY from Rs 518 crore in Q3 FY25. On a like-for-like basis, revenue came in at Rs 630 crore, marking the companys highest-ever quarterly revenue and reflecting 21.7% YoY growth.

Gross profit rose 13.9% YoY to Rs 412 crore, although gross margin moderated to 68.5% from 70.0% in the year-ago period.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY26, up 92.9% YoY from Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY25. PAT margin improved to 8.3% from 5.0%. Before exceptional items, PAT was reported at Rs 55 crore, nearly doubling year-on-year.

 

Profit before tax increased 128% YoY to Rs 67 crore, while PBT margin expanded to 11.2% from 5.7%.

EBITDA surged 150.7% YoY to Rs 66 crore from Rs 26 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding sharply to 10.9% from 5.0% in Q3 FY25.

Also Read

Engineers India share price today

Engineers India shares surge 16% to 1-month high on strong Q3 net profit

Canada vs UAE T20 World Cup 2026 playing 11

T20 World Cup 2026: Canada vs UAE preview, toss time, live streaming

Congress flag

Telangana municipal elections: Congress takes lead in early trends

Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Stoins gets the breakthrough for Australia

Budget 2026, Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

As Budget renews push for social sectors, gap in implementation persistspremium

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 71 crore, accounting for 11.8% of revenue, compared with 10.0% in the year-ago quarter. Advertisement expenses stood at Rs 186 crore, representing 30.9% of revenue, lower than 34.3% in Q3 FY25.

Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) for the quarter stood at 30.2%, indicating steady consumer demand across core categories. Focus categories delivered over 25% growth, while flagship brand Mamaearth returned to double-digit growth, driven by product re-innovation and sharper investments. Younger brands recorded over 25% growth, and The Derma Co. maintained a double-digit EBITDA profile while scaling efficiently.

Offline execution improved with direct outlet coverage crossing 1 lakh outlets, and total distribution expanding over 25% YoY to 2.7 lakh outlets, with a strong focus on the top 100 towns.

Management highlighted continued investment in product re-innovation, with offerings such as Mamaearth Rice Face Wash and BBlunt Intense Moisture Shampoo performing strongly against leading national and international competitors. The company reiterated its focus on strengthening margins, improving capital efficiency and building a structurally stronger business for sustainable long-term growth.

Honasa Consumer is India's largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of eight brands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Hotels Q3 PAT rallies 55% YoY to Rs 903 cr

Indian Hotels Q3 PAT rallies 55% YoY to Rs 903 cr

CMS Info Systems slips after recording over 38% YoY fall in Q3 PAT

CMS Info Systems slips after recording over 38% YoY fall in Q3 PAT

Concord Enviro net loss narrows to Rs 8 crore in Q3

Concord Enviro net loss narrows to Rs 8 crore in Q3

GBP/USD eases to one-week low near 1.3600 as tepid UK economic activity weighs

GBP/USD eases to one-week low near 1.3600 as tepid UK economic activity weighs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentQ3 Results TodayStock Market Crash TodayIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bangladesh Election results 2026Personal Finance