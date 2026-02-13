Honasa Consumer rises after Q3 PAT climbs 93% YoY

Honasa Consumer gained 1.79% to Rs 304.40 after reporting a strong operational and financial performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a reported basis, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 602 crore in Q3 FY26, up 16.2% YoY from Rs 518 crore in Q3 FY25. On a like-for-like basis, revenue came in at Rs 630 crore, marking the companys highest-ever quarterly revenue and reflecting 21.7% YoY growth.

Gross profit rose 13.9% YoY to Rs 412 crore, although gross margin moderated to 68.5% from 70.0% in the year-ago period.

Profit after tax stood at Rs 50 crore in Q3 FY26, up 92.9% YoY from Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY25. PAT margin improved to 8.3% from 5.0%. Before exceptional items, PAT was reported at Rs 55 crore, nearly doubling year-on-year.

Profit before tax increased 128% YoY to Rs 67 crore, while PBT margin expanded to 11.2% from 5.7%.

EBITDA surged 150.7% YoY to Rs 66 crore from Rs 26 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding sharply to 10.9% from 5.0% in Q3 FY25.

Employee benefit expenses rose to Rs 71 crore, accounting for 11.8% of revenue, compared with 10.0% in the year-ago quarter. Advertisement expenses stood at Rs 186 crore, representing 30.9% of revenue, lower than 34.3% in Q3 FY25.

Underlying Volume Growth (UVG) for the quarter stood at 30.2%, indicating steady consumer demand across core categories. Focus categories delivered over 25% growth, while flagship brand Mamaearth returned to double-digit growth, driven by product re-innovation and sharper investments. Younger brands recorded over 25% growth, and The Derma Co. maintained a double-digit EBITDA profile while scaling efficiently.

Offline execution improved with direct outlet coverage crossing 1 lakh outlets, and total distribution expanding over 25% YoY to 2.7 lakh outlets, with a strong focus on the top 100 towns.

Management highlighted continued investment in product re-innovation, with offerings such as Mamaearth Rice Face Wash and BBlunt Intense Moisture Shampoo performing strongly against leading national and international competitors. The company reiterated its focus on strengthening margins, improving capital efficiency and building a structurally stronger business for sustainable long-term growth.

Honasa Consumer is India's largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of eight brands.

