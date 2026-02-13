Friday, February 13, 2026 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Engineers India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Goldiam International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2026.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, SignatureGlobal India Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Goldiam International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 February 2026.

Engineers India Ltd soared 14.49% to Rs 207 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd spiked 5.73% to Rs 132.71. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

SignatureGlobal India Ltd surged 5.64% to Rs 1037.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51494 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd exploded 3.79% to Rs 1387. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35887 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd rose 3.52% to Rs 397.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36094 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95991 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

