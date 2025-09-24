Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Cements rises after Infomerics Ratings assigns 'BBB+/positive' rating to proposed NCDs

Deccan Cements rises after Infomerics Ratings assigns 'BBB+/positive' rating to proposed NCDs

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Deccan Cements advanced 2.05% to Rs 1121.60 after the company said that Infomerics Ratings has assigned 'IVR BBB+/Positive' rating to the proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the company.

Infomerics Ratings stated that the rating is based on strengths derived from experienced management and long track record of operations, integrated nature of operations and modest debt protection metrics & capital structure.

The rating is, however, constrained by project execution risk, sharp fall in profitability in FY25, albeit favourable demand outlook and exposure to volatility in input costs, price realisations, and industry cyclicality.

The positive outlook reflects the expectation of improvement in overall performance post completion of capex, which is progressing on time as per the revised schedule and expected to be operational from 1st January 2026.

 

The agency further said that substantial & sustained improvement in total operating income and EBITDA margins leading to improvement in debt protection metrics and capital structure; and Timely completion of capex and generation of the cash flow as projected could be positive for the ratings.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 250 pts; Nifty below 25,100; PSBs gain; Tata Investment up 11%

Gold

Dubai's top Indian jewellery importer cuts volumes 30% as gold prices soar

Health Insurance Premiums

CGHS cover extended to dependent transgender kids, siblings: Details here

PM Modi

Online auction of gifts received, proceeds to go for Namami Gange: PM Modi

Samsung One UI 8 update

Samsung's One UI 8.5 may bring new Galaxy AI features, iOS 26-like redesign

However, any decline in revenue and/or EBITDA margin leading to deterioration in debt coverage indicators and/or any stretch in operating cycle impacting the liquidity position and capital structure; and any time or cost overrun in the ongoing debt funded capex could lead to negative rating action.

Deccan Cements is engaged in the manufacturing of cement. The present cement capacity of the company is at 2.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The company has a total power generating capacity of 30.775 MW.

The company's net profit surged to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.54% to Rs 150.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,100 level; media shares decline

Nifty below 25,100 level; media shares decline

Kamat Hotels launches 70-key eco-luxury Orchid Hotel in Panchgani

Kamat Hotels launches 70-key eco-luxury Orchid Hotel in Panchgani

Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Yen weakens past 148 as Powell tempers Fed easing hopes

Yen weakens past 148 as Powell tempers Fed easing hopes

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon