Disa India consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 95.93 croreNet profit of Disa India declined 3.00% to Rs 15.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 95.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales95.9390.69 6 OPM %18.0420.41 -PBDT21.7322.21 -2 PBT20.5421.01 -2 NP15.1915.66 -3
