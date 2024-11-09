Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 46.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 2338.00 croreNet profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 46.55% to Rs 510.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 348.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 2338.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2338.001909.00 22 OPM %30.6225.09 -PBDT821.00564.00 46 PBT722.00469.00 54 NP510.00348.00 47
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content