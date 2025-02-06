Business Standard

Divis Laboratories Ltd spurts 0.38%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6146.65, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.71% in last one year as compared to a 7.64% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6146.65, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.38% on the day, quoting at 23607. The Sensex is at 77975.37, down 0.38%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 4.04% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21868.5, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6170.35, up 0.37% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 64.71% in last one year as compared to a 7.64% jump in NIFTY and a 18.78% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 78.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

