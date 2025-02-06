Business Standard

INR falters around 87.60 per US dollar, RBI stays in focus

INR falters around 87.60 per US dollar, RBI stays in focus

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Indian rupee continues to weaken against the US dollar, adding to recent losses and hitting fresh record lows. Yesterday, rupee plunged around 49 paise to close at an all-time low against the US dollar, as global trade war concerns fuelled risk aversion among investors. Markets are looking for an interest rate cut by the RBI later this week, which will be the first RBI policy under the new Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Local equities also remain under stress and are not providing much of support to the INR. Rupee currently quotes at 87.56 per US dollar, down 12 paise on the day. The US dollar index is holding around 107.60, up 0.17% on the day after testing one week low in last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

