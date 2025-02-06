Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 12:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMS Info Systems Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 93 crore

CMS Info Systems Q3 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 93 crore

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit climbed 7.02% to Rs 93.19 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 87.08 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations marginally declined to Rs 581.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter from Rs 582.30 crore in the same quarter last year, due to slower order execution.

Profit before tax in the third quarter of FY25 was at Rs 125.42 crore, up 7.22% as against Rs 116.97 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses fell 1.13% year on year (YoY) to Rs 467.79 crore in Q3 of FY25. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 87.15 (up 1.2% YoY) and finance cost was at Rs 4.72 crore (up 20.41%) during the period under review.

 

EBITDA stood at Rs 160 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 6% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 27.5% in Q3 FY25, compared to 25.9% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the segmental front, cash management services revenue stood at Rs 404.38 crore (up 7.84% YoY), while revenue from managed services & technology solutions business was Rs 190.53 crore (down 10.38% YoY) and card services revenue was at Rs 19.44 crore (down 2.65% YoY) during the quarter under review.

Also Read

ODI tri-series in Pakistan full schedule

ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Team list, full schedule, time, live streaming

`Check India vs England live score updates of first ODI here

IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 1st ODI: Toss at 1 PM IST in Nagpur today

Women, Indian Women

Oracle launches Project Vidya to train 500K youth, women in India by 2028

Jos Buttler

'Want to play same cricket as India', says Jos Buttler ahead of ODI series

DeepSeek

South Korea joins list of countries blocking DeepSeek access to ministries

On a 9-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 7.5% to Rs 274.90 crore despite a 10.25% YoY rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,805.46 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Rajiv Kaul, executive vice chairman, whole-time director, and CEO, CMS Info Systems, said, FY25 is a consolidation year on the back of a strong 20%+ revenue CAGR between FY21-FY24. In the first nine months of this year, we achieved 10.3% revenue growth and 7.5% PAT growth. We are gaining market share, maintaining world-class margins, and increasing our share of recurring revenue streams. We are also making the right long-term investments with an increase in our tech spends from 1% to 1.5% of revenues. As we gain momentum from order win execution, market share growth, and the expansion of our AIoT platform, we are positioned well for strong growth in FY26.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share, and the record date for the payment of the same is fixed as 11 February 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 7 March 2025.

CMS is a cash management and managed services provider. The cash management segment includes ATM cash management, retail cash management, and cash in transit. The managed services include banking automation, brown-label ATMs, managed services, software solutions, and remote monitoring.

Shares of CMS Info Systems slipped 5.28% to Rs 441.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Acme Solar hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 112 cr

Acme Solar hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 112 cr

Refex Inds hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 50 cr

Refex Inds hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 50 cr

EaseMyTrip.com announces collaboration with Sabah Tourism Board

EaseMyTrip.com announces collaboration with Sabah Tourism Board

Azad Engg rises on inking deal with Rolls-Royce, London

Azad Engg rises on inking deal with Rolls-Royce, London

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsIND vs ENG LIVE SCOREGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBudget 2025Parliament Budget Session LIVERBI Monetary Policy Meeting
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon