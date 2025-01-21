Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Tech skid after Q3 PAT plunges 47% QoQ to Rs 216 cr

Dixon Tech skid after Q3 PAT plunges 47% QoQ to Rs 216 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) tumbled 11.29% to Rs 15572.35 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 47.48% to Rs 216.23 crore on 9.37% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 10,453.68 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue surged 122.76% and 116.96% respectively in Q3 FY25.

A foreign broker issued an underperform" rating with a price target of Rs 12,600, suggesting potential 28% drop from Monday's closing levels. Brokerage citied that the mobile PLI tenure expires in 2026 and that consumer electronic sales were down 32$% on a year-on-year basis. At FY26, P/E ratio of 107x makes Dixon's risk-reward appear stretched.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 285.13 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 125.74 crore in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA surged 113% to Rs 398 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 187 crore in Q3 FY24.EBITDA margin fell to 3.8% in Q3 FY25 from 3.9% in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from mobile & EMS divisions soared 190% to Rs 9,305 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,214 crore in Q3 FY24. Operating profit surged 210% to Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 104 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

AGI Greenpac share price soars 10% after Q3 results; profit jumps 35%

Donald Trump, Elon Musk

US federal employees sue Elon Musk's DOGE after Donald Trump's inauguration

Trump energy policy

From immigration to trade, here's a list of Donald Trump's executive orders

President-elect Donald Trump

Immigration groups sue Donald Trump over ending birthright citizenship

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

LIVE news: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged from hospital today, say doctors

In Q3 FY25, revenue from Home Appliances was at Rs 315 crore (up 9% YoY), and Lighting Products revenue stood at Rs 201 crore (down 7% YoY) while revenue from consumer electronics & appliances stood at Rs 633 crore (down 32% YoY).

Dixon Technologies (India) transformed from being a manufacturer of electronic goods to leading multi-product corporation with widespread activities. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electronics as its core business activity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T Finance PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 626-cr in Q3 FY25

L&T Finance PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 626-cr in Q3 FY25

Barometers pare gains; consumer durables shares tumble

Barometers pare gains; consumer durables shares tumble

Glenmark Pharma edges higher after US launch of coagulation disorder drug Phytonadione

Glenmark Pharma edges higher after US launch of coagulation disorder drug Phytonadione

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks edge higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon