DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 21.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.81% to Rs 150.87 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals declined 21.60% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 150.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.150.87118.049.7615.0212.6015.598.8411.346.177.87

