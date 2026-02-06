DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 21.60% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.81% to Rs 150.87 croreNet profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals declined 21.60% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.81% to Rs 150.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales150.87118.04 28 OPM %9.7615.02 -PBDT12.6015.59 -19 PBT8.8411.34 -22 NP6.177.87 -22
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST