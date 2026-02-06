Friday, February 06, 2026 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kotia Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kotia Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Kotia Enterprises reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

