SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 43.03% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 28.35% to Rs 47.54 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 43.03% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.35% to Rs 47.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales47.5437.04 28 OPM %65.6965.01 -PBDT11.928.87 34 PBT10.397.16 45 NP8.215.74 43
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:53 PM IST