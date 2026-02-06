SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 43.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.35% to Rs 47.54 crore

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance rose 43.03% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.35% to Rs 47.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.47.5437.0465.6965.0111.928.8710.397.168.215.74

