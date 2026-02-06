Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 18.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 296.42 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 18.63% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 296.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.296.42283.8416.2813.8544.2935.2936.4928.2825.0921.15

