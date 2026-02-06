Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit rises 18.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 296.42 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy rose 18.63% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 296.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 283.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales296.42283.84 4 OPM %16.2813.85 -PBDT44.2935.29 26 PBT36.4928.28 29 NP25.0921.15 19
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:54 PM IST