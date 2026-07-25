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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dodla Dairy board approves acquisition of 2% stake in Sid Farm

Dodla Dairy board approves acquisition of 2% stake in Sid Farm

Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

At meeting held on 25 July 2026

The board of Dodla Dairy at its meeting held on 25 July 2026 has approved the proposal for acquisition of 2% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of Sids Farm for a cash consideration of Rs 11.64 crore.

Sids Farm is a premium, antibiotic- and hormone-free dairy brand with a strong multi region direct-to consumer (D2C) and e-commerce presence. The investment is within the Company's line of business (dairy) and complements the Company's established market dairy operations.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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