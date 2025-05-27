Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 3.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.87% to Rs 39.41 croreNet profit of Dolfin Rubbers rose 3.36% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.87% to Rs 39.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.79% to Rs 5.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 143.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 125.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.4134.61 14 143.59125.94 14 OPM %7.057.08 -6.566.92 - PBDT2.602.48 5 8.908.13 9 PBT2.172.08 4 7.176.62 8 NP1.541.49 3 5.124.75 8
