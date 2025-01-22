Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index continues to stay pressured near 2-week low

Dollar index continues to stay pressured near 2-week low

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The US dollar index continues to stay under pressure around a two-week low in early Asia on Wednesday in response to comments from US President Donald Trump about tariffs on its North American neighbors. Trump said that he was considering imposing 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico while discussing imposing a 10% tariff on goods imported from China. US benchmark treasury yields fell below 4.6% and dollar index coiled below 108 mark. Currently, DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 107.88, marginally unchanged on the day and reversing course from an over two year peak hit earlier this month. For the week ahead, initial jobless claims data, S&P Global Flash PMIs, and housing data will be watched for further cues.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

South Indian Bank gains as PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

South Indian Bank gains as PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

Rossari Biotech slides after PAT tumble 8% YoY to Rs 32 cr in Q3 FY25

Rossari Biotech slides after PAT tumble 8% YoY to Rs 32 cr in Q3 FY25

Sensex gains 251 pts; IT shares rally

Sensex gains 251 pts; IT shares rally

Neuland Lab jumps on Rs 342-cr capex plan for capacity expansion

Neuland Lab jumps on Rs 342-cr capex plan for capacity expansion

India, Belgium discuss ways to enhance trade in pharma, agri products

India, Belgium discuss ways to enhance trade in pharma, agri products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERam Mandir AnniversaryStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon