Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 229.33 points or 0.55% at 41844.51 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 7%), Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 4.81%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 3.2%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 3.19%),Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 2.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.66%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 2.51%), Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 2.4%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.24%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (up 2.2%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Innova Captab Ltd (down 2.15%), Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.49%), and Mankind Pharma Ltd (down 1.24%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 260.85 or 0.48% at 55117.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 22.78 points or 0.14% at 16507.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13 points or 0.05% at 24685.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 108.49 points or 0.13% at 80694.37.

On BSE,2134 shares were trading in green, 946 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

