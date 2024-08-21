FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index rising 143.74 points or 0.63% at 22799.92 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 9.73%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.96%),GRM Overseas Ltd (up 4.87%),Patanjali Foods Ltd (up 4.36%),Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 3.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Wilmar Ltd (up 3.37%), VST Industries Ltd (up 3.13%), Varun Beverages Ltd (up 2.25%), Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (up 2.18%), and Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (up 2.1%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 3.16%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 2.4%), and ADF Foods Ltd (down 1.37%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 260.85 or 0.48% at 55117.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 22.78 points or 0.14% at 16507.55.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13 points or 0.05% at 24685.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 108.49 points or 0.13% at 80694.37.

On BSE,2134 shares were trading in green, 946 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

