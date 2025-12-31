Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DoT releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025)

DoT releases National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025)

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, released the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025) a key policy document that governs the management and allocation of radio-frequency spectrum in India. NFAP-2025 will come into effect from 30 December 2025.

The NFAP-2025 will provide the allocation of radio-frequency spectrum to various radio-communication services in the frequency range 8.3 kHz to 3000 GHz. It serves as an essential reference for spectrum managers, wireless operators, and telecom equipment manufacturers.

NFAP-2025 introduces several strategic and future-ready revisions to meet the growing spectrum demand for next-generation technologies.

Identification of the 64257125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), significantly enhancing mid-band spectrum availability for 5G, 5G Advanced, and future 6G networks.

 

Allocation of Ka, Q, and V bands for satellite-based services, crucial for high-throughput Geo-Stationary Orbit (GSO) satellites and large non-GSO satellite constellations.

Additional spectrum for In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC) to ensure seamless broadband access in the air and at sea.

Support for emerging technologies such as Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, LEO/MEO satellite services, and expanded broadband connectivity solutions.

These enhancements will ensure that Indias spectrum management remains responsive, high-capacity, and harmonised with global standards, supporting both current and future digital innovations, which will help in enhancing development of eco-system in India.

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

