Home / Markets / News / F&O changes from today: Lower Nifty, Bank Nifty Lots; Swiggy, 3 more debut

F&O changes from today: Lower Nifty, Bank Nifty Lots; Swiggy, 3 more debut

Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Holdings and Premier Energies to enter F&O space with effect from today, December 31, 2025. Nifty Lot Size to be lowered to 65 units.

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services and MidCap Select lower lot sizes to come into effect from today, December 31, 2025.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The futures & options segment on the NSE will see 2 major changes from today - lower lot sizes on prominent index futures and introduction of 4 new stock futures.  In accordance with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) circular dated October 3, 2025, with effect from January 2026 expiries the Lot Size (units per trade) for market indices were lowered as follows:  The most prominent and actively trading Nifty F&O Lot Size was lowered from 75 units to 65 units for all contracts January 2026 onwards. Accordingly, the contract value stands reduced, and so the margin requirement.  That apart, Bank Nifty contracts Lot Size now stands lowered at 30 units from 35. Nifty Financial Services to 60 units from 65, and Nifty Midcap Select from 140 units to 120.  The Lot Size for Nifty Next 50, however, remains unchanged at 25 units.  For ease of transition these new Lot Sizes for index futures were implemented on October 28, 2025 onwards for all future (post January 2026) contracts. However, earlier introduced contracts were traded as per the earlier set Lot Sizes, with the final lot expiring yesterday on December 30, 2025. 

F&O stocks - Swiggy, 3 others to debut; 4 left out

  Another key change in the NSE F&O will be the introduction of Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Bajaj Holdings and Premier Energies contracts starting today.  Since the announcement a fortnight ago, these 4 stocks witnessed a mixed trend on the bourses. Waaree Energies gained 3.3 per cent, and Bajaj Holdings advanced 1.1 per cent. Whereas, on the other hand, Premier Energies dropped 4.8 per cent, and Swiggy shed 3 per cent.  Meanwhile, CYIENT, HFCL, NCC and Titagarh Rail Systems will no longer be available for trading in the F&O segment for now. 
 

Topics : Market - F&O F&O stock derivatives trading Nifty F&O Nifty futures Swiggy Waaree Energies

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

