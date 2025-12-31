F&O changes from today: Lower Nifty, Bank Nifty Lots; Swiggy, 3 more debut

The futures & options segment on the NSE will see 2 major changes from today - lower lot sizes on prominent index futures and introduction of 4 new stock futures. In accordance with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) circular dated October 3, 2025, with effect from January 2026 expiries the Lot Size (units per trade) for market indices were lowered as follows: The most prominent and actively trading Nifty F&O Lot Size was lowered from 75 units to 65 units for all contracts January 2026 onwards. Accordingly, the contract value stands reduced, and so the margin requirement. That apart, Bank Nifty contracts Lot Size now stands lowered at 30 units from 35. Nifty Financial Services to 60 units from 65, and Nifty Midcap Select from 140 units to 120. The Lot Size for Nifty Next 50, however, remains unchanged at 25 units. For ease of transition these new Lot Sizes for index futures were implemented on October 28, 2025 onwards for all future (post January 2026) contracts. However, earlier introduced contracts were traded as per the earlier set Lot Sizes, with the final lot expiring yesterday on December 30, 2025.