Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 66.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 66.15% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.20% to Rs 116.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.116.2295.1129.5726.9435.1124.0823.4514.0617.2810.40

