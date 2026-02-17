Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 529.86 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 51.03% to Rs 33.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 529.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 430.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.529.86430.7227.2026.66133.5199.1764.7640.9933.7422.34

