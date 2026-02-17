Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 529.86 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Health Care rose 51.03% to Rs 33.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 529.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 430.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales529.86430.72 23 OPM %27.2026.66 -PBDT133.5199.17 35 PBT64.7640.99 58 NP33.7422.34 51
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST