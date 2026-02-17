Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 18.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.80% to Rs 430.01 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom declined 18.47% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 430.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 471.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.430.01471.507.037.1726.9026.3819.3620.6212.2315.00

