Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit declines 18.47% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 8.80% to Rs 430.01 croreNet profit of Optiemus Infracom declined 18.47% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.80% to Rs 430.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 471.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales430.01471.50 -9 OPM %7.037.17 -PBDT26.9026.38 2 PBT19.3620.62 -6 NP12.2315.00 -18
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST