Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 398.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

National Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 398.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 32.55% to Rs 4839.52 crore

Net Loss of National Insurance Company reported to Rs 398.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 4839.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3650.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4839.523650.96 33 OPM %-8.43-1.63 -PBDT-398.59-51.57 -673 PBT-398.59-51.57 -673 NP-398.59-51.57 -673

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

KFin Tech appoints Nazish Hussain Mir as CTO

KFin Tech appoints Nazish Hussain Mir as CTO

Asian markets

Asian markets make cautious start, oil rises ahead of US-Iran talks

USFDA completes inspection of Enzene's manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune

USFDA completes inspection of Enzene's manufacturing unit at Chakan, Pune

Arkade Developers secures redevelopment project in Malad, Mumbai

Arkade Developers secures redevelopment project in Malad, Mumbai

TCS expands partnership with AMD

TCS expands partnership with AMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayPhonepe IPOIndian Passport Ranking 2026Gaudium IVF IPOSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance