National Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 398.59 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 32.55% to Rs 4839.52 croreNet Loss of National Insurance Company reported to Rs 398.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.55% to Rs 4839.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3650.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4839.523650.96 33 OPM %-8.43-1.63 -PBDT-398.59-51.57 -673 PBT-398.59-51.57 -673 NP-398.59-51.57 -673
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST