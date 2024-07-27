NTPC consolidated net profit rises 12.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 48520.57 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of NTPC rose 12.33% to Rs 5474.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4873.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 48520.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43075.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.48520.5743075.0927.6828.8111488.4710482.557284.276661.275474.144873.24