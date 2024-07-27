REC consolidated net profit rises 16.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 13078.66 crore

Net profit of REC rose 16.58% to Rs 3460.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2968.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 13078.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11103.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13078.6611103.9394.5297.014355.153726.994349.233721.163460.192968.05