REC consolidated net profit rises 16.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.78% to Rs 13078.66 croreNet profit of REC rose 16.58% to Rs 3460.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2968.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 13078.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11103.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13078.6611103.93 18 OPM %94.5297.01 -PBDT4355.153726.99 17 PBT4349.233721.16 17 NP3460.192968.05 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content