ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 20.15% to Rs 44581.65 croreNet profit of ICICI Bank rose 9.96% to Rs 11695.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10636.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.15% to Rs 44581.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37105.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income44581.6537105.89 20 OPM %34.0842.32 -PBDT16818.2614565.67 15 PBT16818.2614565.67 15 NP11695.8410636.12 10
