Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN consolidated net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2024 quarter

SJVN consolidated net profit rises 0.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 16.84% to Rs 1026.25 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 0.34% to Rs 441.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 439.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.84% to Rs 1026.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 878.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1026.25878.36 17 OPM %80.7280.40 -PBDT722.49670.71 8 PBT589.69568.83 4 NP441.14439.64 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

rice

Govt estimates record 119.93 mt rice output for year 2024-25 Kharif season

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

Dr Reddy's Q2 results: PAT falls 9.5% to Rs 1,342 cr on weak US demand

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live time, streaming

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Richard Marles

EAM Jaishankar meets Australian Dy PM & Defence Minister Richard Marles

PremiumFiscal deficit

Fiscal burden of subsidies triggers political debate, rethink on freebies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon