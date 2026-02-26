Dynacons Systems gains on bagging Rs 109-cr order from Punjab & Sind Bank

Dynacons Systems & Solutions added 2.77% to Rs 943.85 after it has secured a contract worth Rs 108.88 crore from Punjab & Sind Bank for the supply, implementation and management of on-premises private cloud infrastructure.

The five-year domestic contract involves the design and implementation of IT infrastructure, underlying system software and cloud services to support the deployment and hosting of the banks applications, including its Data Center and Disaster Recovery (DCDR) environment.

Dynacons will oversee the end-to-end execution of the project, ensuring infrastructure readiness and operational management over the contract tenure.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in Punjab & Sind Bank. It also stated that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions provides IT infrastructure solutions. The company provides services nation wide. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28% to Rs 23.48 crore on 9.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 340.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Punjab and Sind Bank is a leading public sector bank and a major bank in northern India. The bank provides customer service through innovative products and services for different customer segments. The banks standalone net profit jumped 19.3% to Rs 336.42 crore on 8.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3549.27 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. The scrip rose 0.62% to Rs 25.85 on the BSE.

