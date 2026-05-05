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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynacons Systems & Solutions bags Rs 751-cr order from RBI

Dynacons Systems & Solutions bags Rs 751-cr order from RBI

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has secured an order worth Rs 750.82 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for setting up and managing private cloud infrastructure across its data centres.

The scope of the project includes supply, installation, implementation, integration, maintenance and facilities management services for RBIs private cloud infrastructure. The contract is aimed at strengthening RBIs data centre capabilities and modernizing its IT infrastructure.

The execution period for the project is 5 years, providing long-term revenue visibility. The company confirmed that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related party transaction. It also stated that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in RBI in relation to this contract.

 

Dynacons Systems & Solutions provides IT infrastructure solutions. The company provides services nationwide. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 28% to Rs 23.48 crore on 9.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 340.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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