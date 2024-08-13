Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 25.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 320.97 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 25.70% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 320.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 295.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales320.97295.58 9 OPM %7.716.93 -PBDT23.9418.96 26 PBT23.5918.58 27 NP17.6114.01 26
