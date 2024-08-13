Business Standard
GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 3.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 15.52% to Rs 370.08 crore
Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 3.33% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.52% to Rs 370.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales370.08320.36 16 OPM %6.337.54 -PBDT25.0824.13 4 PBT24.3523.27 5 NP18.0217.44 3
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

