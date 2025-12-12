Friday, December 12, 2025 | 08:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

Interarch Building bags domestic contract worth Rs 70 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Interarch Building Solutions announced that it has received letter of Intent (LoI) from a domestic customer for the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply & erection of pre-engineered steel building system.

The said order is valued at approximately Rs 70 crore and it scheduled to be executed within 8 months. The customer will release 15% of the payment as advance, with the balance payable upon completion of the project.

The company said it is unable to disclose the name of the customer due to commercial confidentiality.

Interarch Building Products provides pre-engineered steel building solutions in India. The company possesses integrated capabilities encompassing design and engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for the installation and erection of pre-engineered steel structures.

 

The companys standalone net profit soared 56.12% to Rs 32.27 crore on 51.91% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 491.08 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q FY25.

The counter added 2.07% to end at Rs 2,392.95 on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

Oswal Pumps receives order worth Rs 380 cr from MSEDCL

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

RBI accords prior approval for acquisition of up to 9.99% stake in Suryoday Small Finance Bank

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

S&P Global Ratings recognizes Biocon Biologics' accelerated debt reduction

SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

SEAMEC update on deployment of vessel 'SEAMEC III'

Japan's Nikkei slumps 0.9%

Japan's Nikkei slumps 0.9%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon