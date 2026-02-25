PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery subscribed 67%

The offer received bids for 38.26 lakh shares as against 57.06 lakh shares on offer.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery received bids for 38,26,240 shares as against 57,06,235 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (25 February 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.67 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 February 2026 and it will close on 26 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 367 and 386 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 380 crore.

The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 286.56 for funding expenditure towards setting up 15 new stores, Rs 35.4 crore for marketing and promotional expenses, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery on 23 February 2026, raised Rs 920.99 crore from anchor investors by allotting 87.46 lakh shares at Rs 1,053 each to 41 anchor investors.

P.N. Gadgil & Sons, its corporate promoter, divested its diamond business through a slump sale to PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery under a business transfer agreement (BTA). Following this transaction, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery operates as a separate entity in the diamond jewelry segment.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery offers different types of jewellery using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones, which are studded into precious metals such as gold and platinum. The product offerings include rings, earrings, necklaces, pendants, solitaires, bangles, bracelets, mangalsutra, nose rings, and chains to cater to diverse customer segments and occasions. Prices start at around Rs 20,000 and go up to high-value jewelry pieces.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had 13 distinct jewelry collections, including in-house design team and curated selections from third-party manufacturers and Karigars.

For the six month ended 30 September 2025, the firm recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.13 crore and income from operations of Rs 156.72 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News