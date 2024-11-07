Business Standard
Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 37.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Dynavision declined 37.34% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.302.20 50 OPM %69.3978.18 -PBDT2.042.03 0 PBT1.491.99 -25 NP0.991.58 -37

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

