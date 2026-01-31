Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / E & E Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

E & E Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of E & E Enterprises reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-233.33 -PBDT0.010.18 -94 PBT-0.060.18 PL NP-0.050.16 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

