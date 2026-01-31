Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 18.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 365.37 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 18.31% to Rs 42.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 365.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 332.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.365.37332.8122.8322.9485.0180.7263.3166.7342.5552.09

