Jupiter Life Line Hospitals consolidated net profit declines 18.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 365.37 croreNet profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals declined 18.31% to Rs 42.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 365.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 332.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales365.37332.81 10 OPM %22.8322.94 -PBDT85.0180.72 5 PBT63.3166.73 -5 NP42.5552.09 -18
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST