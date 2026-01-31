Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 125.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.48% to Rs 108.58 crore

Net profit of Him Teknoforge rose 125.19% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 108.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 87.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.108.5887.9310.7210.637.355.334.672.673.041.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News